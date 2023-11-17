Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIIMS CRE 2023 schedule out for Group B & C posts, registration to begin today at aiimsexams.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 17, 2023 12:02 PM IST

AIIMS CRE 2023 schedule out for Group B & C posts. The steps to apply is given here.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS CRE 2023 schedule out for Group B & C posts. The registration process will begin on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common Recruitment Examination for AIIMS (CRE-AIIMS) for Recruitment to the various Group-B & C posts at Participating AIIMS can check the schedule on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply is December 1, 2023. The date of application status is December 5, 2023. The admit card will be issued on December 12, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on December 18 and December 20, 2023 at major cities across India.

AIIMS CRE 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on AIIMS CRE 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 3000/- for General/ OBC category candidates and 2400/- for SC/ST Candidates/EWS category candidates. Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of application fees. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/NETBANKING.

Official Notice Here 

