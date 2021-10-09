AIIMS First MBBS Exam 2021: Time table released, registration ends on Oct 20

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS First MBBS Exam 2021 time table. The time table has been released and is available on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The registration process will start on October 11 and will end on October 20, 2021.

As per the timetable released by the Institute, the theory exams will begin on October 21 and will end on October 29, 2021 and the practical exams will begin on October 30 and will end on November 8, 2021. The undergraduate students likely can appear in the professional examination.

The theory exams will be conducted in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Examination Section Convergence Block, First Floor and LT-II Second Floor Teaching Block AIIMS, New Delhi.

All candidates are advised to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration. The fee payment window will open on October 11 and will close on October 20, 2021. Only those eligible candidates who have paid their examination fees will be able to download their admit card from October 14, 2021 by visiting examination section website, as per the official notice. No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without admit card and identity card.

