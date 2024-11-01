AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card releasing soon on aiimsexams.ac.in, details inside

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2025) on November 4, 2024. Candidates can submit their login credentials to download the hall ticket. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Candidates who have submitted their applications and wish to download their admit cards to appear for the exam can visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in and submit their login credentials to download the hall ticket.

About the exam:

(INI-CET) January 2025 is being conducted for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.

Steps to download AIIMS INI CET 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Look out for the link to download the INI CET 2025 admit card on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to furnish their login credentials in order to access the admit card

Verify the details on the admit card and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

As per the official website, AIIMS INI CET 2025 will be held on November 10, 2024, in exam centres across the country.

For more information, visit the official website.

