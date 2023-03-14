AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration date postponed, details here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has postponed the registration schedule for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS 2023) July session exam. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The revised date will be announced later.

Previously, the INI SS 2023/July session exam registration session was scheduled to begin on March 14.

“With reference to Notice No. 47/2023 regarding online registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi & other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2023 session, It is hereby informed that the online registration for INI-SS July 2023 Session has been postponed”, reads the official notification.

The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form for AIIMS INI SS is March 28 till 5 pm.

AIIMS INI SS applictaion process: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.