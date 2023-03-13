AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration to begin from March 14 at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration process to commence from March 14.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, will begin the registrations for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS 2023) July session exam tomorrow, March 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 28 till 5 pm.
AIIMS INI SS applictaion process: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
Register and proceed with the applictaion form
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
The AIIMS INI SS Entrance Examination will be held for admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) of AIIMS New Delhi & Six other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July 2023 session.