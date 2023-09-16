Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 16, 2023 01:42 PM IST

AIIMS INICET January 2024 registration have started at aiimsexams.ac.in. The details are given below.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS INICET January 2024 on September 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for January 2024 session can do it through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INICET January 2024: Registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, schedule here

The last date to apply is till October 5, 2023. The correction of image and status of registration can be checked from October 6 to October 7, 2023. The final status of accepted registration and basic information can be checked by October 8, 2023.

The completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents can be checked from October 17 to October 18, 2023. The admit card will be displayed on October 30, 2023 and examination will be conducted on November 5, 2023.

AIIMS INICET January 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on academic courses and a new page will open.
  • Click on AIIMS INICET January 2024 link available on the page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

Official Notice Here 

