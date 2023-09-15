Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card released at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card released at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 15, 2023 05:14 PM IST

AIIMS releases admit card for NORCET 5 examination. Download from norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the NORCET 5 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the AIIMS NORCET 5 examination can download the admit card from the official website at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card released at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

The AIIMS NORCET 5 CBT for Stage I examination will be conducted on September 17. As per the notification, admit cards were scheduled to be released two days before the examination. The NORCET 5 Stage II Examination is scheduled to be held on October 7.

Direct link to download admit card

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official site of AIIMS at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
aiims admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP