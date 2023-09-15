All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the NORCET 5 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the AIIMS NORCET 5 examination can download the admit card from the official website at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card released at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

The AIIMS NORCET 5 CBT for Stage I examination will be conducted on September 17. As per the notification, admit cards were scheduled to be released two days before the examination. The NORCET 5 Stage II Examination is scheduled to be held on October 7.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official site of AIIMS at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.