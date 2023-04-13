Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2023 02:10 PM IST

AIIMS NORCET 2023 registration have already started. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the AIIMS NORCET 2023 registration process. The registration was started on April 12 and will end on May 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 registration begins, apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

The correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023. The online CBT mode examination will be conducted on June 3, 2023.

Direct link to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2023

AIIMS NORCET 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on AIIMS NORCET 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once the registration is complete, login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 3000/- for general/ obc candidates, 2400/- for SC/ST candidates/ EWS. Persons with disabilities are exempted from payment of fees. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through debit card/credit card/ netbanking.

Official Notice Here 

