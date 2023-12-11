close_game
AILET 2024 answer key released for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD papers, raise objections till Dec 12

AILET 2024 answer key released for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD papers, raise objections till Dec 12

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 11, 2023 12:42 PM IST

AILET 2024 answer key released for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD admission test at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has released the answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) answer key for the BA LLB, LLM and PhD exams. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024 answer key released for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD papers
AILET 2024 answer key released for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD papers

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) examination was conducted on December 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the AILET 2024 examination can raise objections to the answer key by December 12 till 8 am.

Candidates have to pay 500 as objection fee per question.

AILET 2024 answer key for B.A LLB ( Hons)

AILET 2024 answer key for LLM

AILET 2024 answer key for PhD( Social Science)

AILET 2024 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Log in using your credentials

Next, click on View objections

Click on the type of objections

Enter objection details

Submit objections

Once all objections are submitted make payment

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 11, 2023
