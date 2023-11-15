AILET 2024: Registration for NLU Delhi entrance test closes today

The extended application deadline for the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024 will be closed today, November 15. Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in and submit their forms. Previously, the last date was November 13, which was extended by National Law University (NLU) Delhi.

AILET 2024: Extended registration deadline for NLU Delhi entrance test today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

AILET 2024 is held for admission to BA-LLB(Hons), LLM and PhD programmes of NLU Delhi for the academic year 2024-25.

For BA-LLB, candidates need to pass Class 12 with at least 45 per cent 40 for SC, ST and PwD) marks. There are 110 seats for the course, five each of which are reserved for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO candidates for merit-based direct admission.

Foreign Nationals/OCI/PIO are exempted from AILET but should have 65 per cent marks in the qualifying examination (Class 12 or equivalent).

In addition, one seat for Kashmiri Migrants and two seats for residents of Jammu & Kashmir are reserved.

For LLM, LLB or an equivalent Law degree with 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC, ST, PwD) is required. Candidates appearing in the final year LLB exam are also eligible.

There are 80 seats – 70 for AILET and 5 each for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO for direct admission on merit – in this course. Foreign nationals are exempted from the entrance test.

There is one additional supernumerary seat for Kashmiri Migrants.

For PhD in Law, LLM or equivalent degree with 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC, ST, OBC NCL, differently abled, EWS) is required. There are 27 seats, of which 5 are for UGC JRF, 16 for AILET, 4 for fellowship thorough AILET and two are for foreign nationals.

Fot PhD in Social Sciences (Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics and English) a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in the relevant subject with 55 per cent marks (50 for SC, ST, OBC NCL, PwD, EWS) is required. There are four seats for UGC JRF, AILET, Foreign Nationals and Fellowships.

UGC JRF candidates and Foreign Nationals are exempted from AILET 2024 for PhD.

AILET 2024 will take place in Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

If the number of the candidates at any test city is less than 100, the test centre will not be created and candidates will be allotted test cities as per their 2nd or 3rd preference.

The application fee of AILET 2024 is ₹3,500. For SC, ST, PwD, it is ₹1,500. There is no fee for BPL applicants of SC, ST categories.

Meanwhile, registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023, the national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 other NLUS, has ended.

CLAT 2024 will take place on December 3.

