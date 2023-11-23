AIMA announces commencement of Management Aptitude Test 2023 from December 3

All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the commencement of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2023 from December 3 to 17.

AIMA Director Sanjay Grover, said, “MAT stands as a beacon for students, offering a gateway to shape their careers. It's more than an exam – it's a journey toward excellence, endorsed by the highest authorities and trusted for over 35 years.”

He added that the exam serves as a pivotal force in shaping these aspirants with effective leadership and AIM strategic acumen.

Highlights of MAT 2023:

• A press release issued by AIMA said that aspiring students would be offered a host of key features in the MAT 2023 edition. To name a few, it’s nationally accepted and extends to over 600+ B-schools.

• Versatile testing modes which include Paper-Based Tests (PBT), Computer-Based Tests (CBT), and Internet-Based Tests (IBT).

• Language Comprehension evaluates candidates on students’ adeptness in understanding and interpreting written content.

• Participants are offered unique features: score validity for one year, registration fee concessions from multiple exam modes, and the opportunity to send scores to five participating B-schools for free.

• Quantitative Ability checks for mathematical and analytical skills.

Schedule for MAT December 2023:

• CBT [Computer-Based Test] - 3 Dec (Test Date), Registration Ends on 28 Nov

• IBT [Internet-Based Test] - 6 Dec (Test Date), Registration Ends on 3 Dec

• PBT [Paper-Based Test] - 9 Dec (Test Date), Registration Ends on 5 Dec

• IBT [Internet-Based Test] - 9 Dec (Test Date), Registration Ends on 6 Dec

• CBT [Computer-Based Test] - 16 Dec (Test Date), Registration Ends on 11 Dec

• IBT [Internet-Based Test] - 17 Dec (Test Date), Registration Ends on 14 Dec

To know more, please visit the official website