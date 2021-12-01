Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

AIMA MAT 2021 admit card released for paper based test: Know how to download

The MAT admit cards have been released on the AIMA website. The exam will be held on December 5.
AIMA MAT 2021 admit card released for paper based test: Know how to download(HT FILE)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The MAT admit cards for the paper based test scheduled on December 5 has been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The MAT 2021 admit card is available on the official website of the AIMA.

MAT 2021 admit card

MAT 2021 admit card: Here's how to download

  • Go to the official website, mat.aima.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the MAT admit card

Today, the admit cards have been released only for those candidates who have completed their registration till 1 pm.

Candidates who have registered  for the exam after 1 pm, will receive the admit cards on December 2. These candidates can download the admit card from 4 pm onwards from the official website of AIMA.

Meanwhile, the MAT computer based test will be held on December 19 and the registration deadline for the same is December 12. Admit cards for this exam will be released on December 14.

Topics
aima
