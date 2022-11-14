AIMA MAT 2022: CBT phase 1 registration for December session ends tomorrow

All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the MAT 2022 CBT 1 registration session on November 15. The MAT CBT registration form 2022 can be completed online at mat.aima.in by candidates. Phase 1 of the MAT computer-based test for the December session will be administered by AIMA on November 20. The following MAT CBT has a deadline of December 13, 2022.

Last Date for CBT 1 Online Registration 15 Nov 2022 Availability of CBT 1 Admit Card 17 Nov 2022 CBT Test Date 20 Nov 2022

AIMA MAT 2022: How to regsiter

Visit the official website of the MAT exam, mat.aima.in

Register and fill the application form

Fill in the details to create login credentials and submit

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print for future reference.

