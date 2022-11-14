AIMA MAT 2022: CBT phase 1 registration for December session ends tomorrow
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:46 PM IST
AIMA will end the MAT 2022 CBT 1 registration session on November 15.
All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the MAT 2022 CBT 1 registration session on November 15. The MAT CBT registration form 2022 can be completed online at mat.aima.in by candidates. Phase 1 of the MAT computer-based test for the December session will be administered by AIMA on November 20. The following MAT CBT has a deadline of December 13, 2022.
|Last Date for CBT 1 Online Registration
|15 Nov 2022
|Availability of CBT 1 Admit Card
|17 Nov 2022
|CBT Test Date
|20 Nov 2022
AIMA MAT 2022: How to regsiter
Visit the official website of the MAT exam, mat.aima.in
Register and fill the application form
Fill in the details to create login credentials and submit
Pay the application fee
Submit and take print for future reference.
{{name}}
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics