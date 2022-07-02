AIMA MAT 2022 registration begins for September session

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration process for the September session exam in 2022 has been started by the All India Management Association (AIMA). Candidates can apply online through the official website at https://mat.aima.in/sep22/.

The AIMA MAT 2022 PBT registration process will end on August 29 and the PBT admit card will be available from August 30 and the PBT test will be held on September 4. However, the AIMA MAT 2022 CBT registration process will end on September 12 and the admit card will be released on September 13. The AIMA MAT 2022 CBT examination will be held on September 20.

Direct link to apply for AIMA MAT 2022

AIMA MAT 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Register" tab

Relog in and fill the application process

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

