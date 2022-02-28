AIMA MAT 2022 registration ends today, here's direct link to apply

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the online registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam on Monday 28, February. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT Paper based test (PBT) examination will be held on March, 6 2022. The The admit card for the MAT 2022 examination is scheduled to be released March 2.

AIMA MAT 2022: How to apply

Visit to the official website at mat.aima.in

Click on ‘Fresh Candidate’ option to create login

Key in all the required details

An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number or email

login to your account

Enter candidate’s academic details

Select exam mode, test city choices, payment mode and process the payment by clicking on “Save &Next” button

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take a print out for further reference.

For any clarification regarding PBT/CBT candidates can send email to matpbt@aima.in Or Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586, 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM).

