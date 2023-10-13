AIMA MAT December 2023: Registration begins at mat.aima.in, apply till Dec 5

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration for the December 2023 exam. Interested candidates can register online through the official website at mat.aima.in. The registration process for MAT PBT will end on December 5 and the admit card will be available on December 7. The PBT test will be conducted on December 9.

AIMA MAT Dec 2023: Register at mat.aima.in

The registration fee is ₹2100 for IBT, CBT, and PBT and for the double papers, the registration fee is ₹3,300.

AIMA MAT December 2023 exam schedule PBT Schedule Last Date For PBT online registration December 5 Admit card December 7 PBT Test date December 9

CBT 1 schedule Last date to register for CBT 1 November 28 Admit card November 30 CBT 1 Test December 30

CBT 2 exam schedule Last date to register for CBT 2 December 11 Admit card December 13 CBT 2 test date December 16

AIMA MAT December 2023: Know how to register

visit the official website at mat.aima.in

Register for the December MAT 2023

Fill out the application form and pay the registration fee

Submit and save the application form

Download the form and take a printout.