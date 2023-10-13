Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIMA MAT December 2023: Registration begins at mat.aima.in, apply till Dec 5

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 13, 2023 02:28 PM IST

AIMA MAT December 2023: Registration Open, Exam Schedule Announced

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration for the December 2023 exam. Interested candidates can register online through the official website at mat.aima.in. The registration process for MAT PBT will end on December 5 and the admit card will be available on December 7. The PBT test will be conducted on December 9.

The registration fee is 2100 for IBT, CBT, and PBT and for the double papers, the registration fee is 3,300.

AIMA MAT December 2023 exam schedule

PBT Schedule
Last Date For PBT online registrationDecember 5
Admit cardDecember 7
PBT Test dateDecember 9

CBT 1 schedule

Last date to register for CBT 1November 28
Admit card November 30
CBT 1 Test December 30

CBT 2 exam schedule

Last date to register for CBT 2December 11
Admit card December 13
CBT 2 test dateDecember 16
AIMA MAT December 2023: Know how to register

visit the official website at mat.aima.in

Register for the December MAT 2023

Fill out the application form and pay the registration fee

Submit and save the application form

Download the form and take a printout.

