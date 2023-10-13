AIMA MAT December 2023: Registration begins at mat.aima.in, apply till Dec 5
AIMA MAT December 2023: Registration Open, Exam Schedule Announced
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration for the December 2023 exam. Interested candidates can register online through the official website at mat.aima.in. The registration process for MAT PBT will end on December 5 and the admit card will be available on December 7. The PBT test will be conducted on December 9.
The registration fee is ₹2100 for IBT, CBT, and PBT and for the double papers, the registration fee is ₹3,300.
AIMA MAT December 2023 exam schedule
|PBT Schedule
|Last Date For PBT online registration
|December 5
|Admit card
|December 7
|PBT Test date
|December 9
CBT 1 schedule
|Last date to register for CBT 1
|November 28
|Admit card
|November 30
|CBT 1 Test
|December 30
CBT 2 exam schedule
|Last date to register for CBT 2
|December 11
|Admit card
|December 13
|CBT 2 test date
|December 16
AIMA MAT December 2023: Know how to register
visit the official website at mat.aima.in
Register for the December MAT 2023
Fill out the application form and pay the registration fee
Submit and save the application form
Download the form and take a printout.