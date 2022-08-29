Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIMA MAT PBT admit card releasing on August 30 at mat.aima.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 29, 2022 01:27 PM IST

AIMA MAT Admit cards for Paper Based Test (PBT) will be released tomorrow, August 30.

AIMA MAT PBT admit releasing on August 30 at mat.aima.in
ByHT Education Desk

All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT Admit cards for Paper Based Test (PBT) will be released tomorrow, August 30. Candidates can download the AIMA MAT PBT admit card at mat.aima.in.

The registration process for Paper Based Test (PBT) will end today, August 29. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website or the direct link apply here.

Last Date for PBT Online RegistrationAugust 29
Availability of PBT Admit CardAugust 30
PBT Test DateSeptember 4

The registration fee for the AIMA MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) is 1850.

AIMA MAT PBT admit card: Know how to download

1. Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in

2. On the homepage look for the AIMA PBT admit card link

3. Key in your log in details

4. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

aima admit card.
