AIMA MAT PBT admit card releasing tomorrow at mat.aima.in

Published on Dec 06, 2022 07:21 PM IST

AIMA will issue admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (PBT) December examination tomorrow, December 7.

ByHT Education Desk

All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (PBT) December examination tomorrow, December 7. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mat.aima.in.

“Admit card for PBT scheduled on 11.12.2022 will be available on the website from 07.12.2022 (04:00 PM onwards)”, reads the official website.

The AIMA MAT PBT 2022 examination is scheduled to be out on Sunday December 11.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: Know How to download

Visit the official site of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

