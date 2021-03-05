AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance answer key released, raise objections now

The National Testing Agency released the answer key of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 on Thursday, March 4. The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 was held on February 7.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the OMR answer sheets and their recorded responses by visiting aissee.nta.nic.in. The answer key and their recorded responses will be available for viewing until March 6.

AISEE 2021: Here is the direct link to check answer key and raise objections

Candidates can view provisional answer key and raise responses by keying in their application number and date of birth or application number and password.

Objections can be raised online against recorded responses after viewing their OMR answer sheets by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹100 through debit/credit card or internet banking/Paytm, upto March 6. If any objection raised by candidate is found correct by NTA, it will make changes accordingly, but no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidate.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key by filling an online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question till March 6.

Challenges will be verified by subject experts, and if found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The result will be prepared on the basis of revised final answer key. Candidate will not be informed individually about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. No grievance regarding answer key(s) will be entertained after declaration of result.

AISEE 2021 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections

1. Visit official website at https://aissee.nta.nic.in

2. Click “Display OMR answer sheet/Challenge recorded response and answer key”

3. Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

4. Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

5. You will see the Class, Subject/Set Number, Question Number in sequential order, correction answer keys and

the Language opted by you in your application, in a tabular form.

6.The Answer Key given is the one to be used by NTA.

7. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Options given in the next four columns

by clicking the check box

8. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all

documents to be put in a single pdf file).

9. After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to next screen.

10. You will see a display of all the questions, answer keys of which you have challenged.

11. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.

12. Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ? 200/- for each question challenged.

Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

Note: For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA Help line number 0120 6895 200 or 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in