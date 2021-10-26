AISSEE 2022: Last date to apply today, direct link to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for AISSEE 2022 on October 26, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of NTA AISSEE on aissee.nta.nic.in. The registration process was started on September 27, 2021.

The examination will be conducted on January 9, 2022. NTA will be conducting the AISSEE 2022 in the paper pen mode in 176 cities across India. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

AISSEE 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA AISSEE on aissee.nta.nic.in.

Click on AISSEE 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA will be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2022 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2022- 23.

