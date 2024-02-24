AISSEE 2024 Answer key Live: NTA Sainik School answer key awaited, updates here
AISSEE 2024 Answer key Live: AISSEE 2024 Answer Key will be released by National Testing Agency, NTA in due course of time. All those candidates who have appeared for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024 for Class 6 and Class 9 can download the provisional answer key through the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in....Read More
The written examination was held on January 28, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The AISSEE 2024 exam was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for admission to Class 6 and from 2 pm to 5 pm for admission to Class 9.
As per the official bulletin, the AISSEE 2024 results will be announced 6 weeks after the examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional answer key and other details.
AISSEE 2024: 35 new Sainik Schools approved by Ministry of Defence
As per the NTA, 35 new Sainik Schools have been approved by Ministry of Defence (MoD). The new schools operate in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments, and function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society.
AISSEE 2024 Answer key: What after answer key is out?
The NTA will give candidates an opportunity to make online challenge, within a specified period, against the provisional Answer Key on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.200 per answer challenged.
The NTA will verify the challenges made by the candidates with the help of panel of subject experts. The Answer Key will be revised accordingly if found correct.
The Answer Key finalized after the challenge will be final.
The result will be declared as per the revised Final Answer Key.
No candidates will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge
Sainik School entrance exam Answer Key: Website to check
exams.nta.ac.in
Sainik School entrance exam: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024 for Class 6 and Class 9 can download the provisional answer key through the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.
How to Download AISSEE 2024 Answer Key
Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on AISSEE link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on AISSEE answer key link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AISSEE 2024 Answer Key: Shift details
AISSEE 2024: Exam date
AISSEE 2024 Answer key: Date and time
AISSEE 2024 Answer key date and time has not been announced yet. The answer key when released will be available at exams.nta.ac.in.