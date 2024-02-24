AISSEE 2024 Answer key Live: NTA Sainik School answer key awaited, updates here

Feb 24, 2024 2:35 PM IST

The NTA will give candidates an opportunity to make online challenge, within a specified period, against the provisional Answer Key on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.200 per answer challenged.

The NTA will verify the challenges made by the candidates with the help of panel of subject experts. The Answer Key will be revised accordingly if found correct.

The Answer Key finalized after the challenge will be final.

The result will be declared as per the revised Final Answer Key.

No candidates will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge