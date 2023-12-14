National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for AISSEE 2024 on December 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2024 can do it through the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.

AISSEE 2024: Registration ends on December 16, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

The written examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. The mode of examination is in pen and paper. The examination duration for Class 6 is 2.30 hours from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 is 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To apply for the examination, candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on March 31, 2024 for admission to Class 6 and candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2024.

The application fee is ₹650/- for General/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/ OBC(NCL) category and ₹500/- for SC/ ST category.

NTA will be conducting the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2024-25. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AISSEE.

