      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Where, how to check Sainik School exam hall tickets when out

      By HT Education Desk
      Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 3:11:46 PM IST

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Sainik School exam hall tickets to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Where, how to check Sainik School exam hall tickets when out
      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Where, how to check Sainik School exam hall tickets when out

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has not yet released the AISSEE 2026 Admit Card. When released, candidates who will appear for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.nic.in.

      The AISSEE exam will be held on January 18, 2026 at 464 centres located across the country. The exam will be held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

      The exam will be held in paper pencil on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper will have 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper will have 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response.

      The Agency has released the exam city slip for candidates appearing in the exam. The link is available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to download and more.

      Follow all the updates here:
      Jan 08, 2026 3:11:46 PM IST

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Exam city slip released

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: The Agency has released the exam city slip for candidates appearing in the exam.

      Jan 08, 2026 3:04:05 PM IST

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Pattern of paper

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: The exam will be held in paper pencil on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper will have 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper will have 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:58:50 PM IST

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Exam timings for Class 6, 9 admissions

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: The exam will be held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:55:46 PM IST

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Check exam date

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: The AISSEE exam will be held on January 18, 2026 at 464 centres located across the country.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:52:27 PM IST

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Where to check hall ticket link?

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: When released, candidates who will appear for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.nic.in.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:49:53 PM IST

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Date and time

      AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been released yet.

