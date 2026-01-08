AISSEE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Where, how to check Sainik School exam hall tickets when out

The AISSEE exam will be held on January 18, 2026 at 464 centres located across the country. The exam will be held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The exam will be held in paper pencil on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper will have 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper will have 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response.

The Agency has released the exam city slip for candidates appearing in the exam. The link is available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to download and more.