AISSEE admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:44 AM IST
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AISSEE 2021 examination can download the admit card online at aissee.nta.nic.in.

The agency will conduct the AISSEE 2021 examination on February 7, 2021.

Direct link to download AISSEE admit card 2021.

How to download AISSEE admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card-AISSEE 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AISSEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

