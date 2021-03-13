AISSEE final answer key 2021 released at aissee.nta.nic.in, check here

AISSEE final answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the final answer key for the All India Sainik School Entrance Test 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE examination 2021 can check their final answer key online at aissee.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the entrance examination on February 7, 2021, at various centres.

The provisional answer key for AISSEE 2021 was released on March 5, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before March 6, 2021.

AISSEE final answer key 2021:

How to check AISSEE final answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the final answer key

The AISSEE final answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.