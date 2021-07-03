AKTU MBA Admissions 2021: UPCET scores to be considered for admission,check here

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to consider UPCET scores for AKTU MBA Admissions 2021. The scores of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test, UPCET 2021 will be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU. The National Testing Agency has issued a notice in this regard available on the official website nta.ac.in.

This decision was taken after it was brought to the notice of the state government that many students could not appear in CMAT 2021 and so were unable to seek admission to the MBS program of the varsity. Thus, to ensure large participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021, can get admissions through UPCET 2021 scores in the varsity.

The official notice reads, “In other words, candidates with any one of the scores CMAT 2021 or UPCET 2021 score will be eligible for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.”

Candidates who still have not applied for UPCET 2021 can apply online till July 6, 2021. The correction window will open on July 8 and will close on July 14, 2021. The official link to apply for the examination is available on the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

The scores of UPCET will be used for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur for the Academic Year 2021-22.