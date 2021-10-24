Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / All India Bar Examination on October 31: Major relaxation for students
competitive exams

All India Bar Examination on October 31: Major relaxation for students

This is the 16th edition of the AIBE. The admit cards of the exam have already been released on October 11.
All India Bar Examination on October 31: Major relaxation for students (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 02:36 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A major relaxation has been provided to candidates who are appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on October 31.  This will be the 16th edition of the AIBE. The admit cards of the exam have already been released on October 11. 

For the exam, the Bar Council of India has allowed the candidates to use bare Acts with short notes/comments.

In a notification, released on the official website on October 23, the Bar Council of India has informed candidates that it has considered the request made by many candidates appearing in the 16th All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on 31.10.2021 to allow candidates to use bare Acts with short notes/comments during the examination as candidates are facing difficulty in procuring bare Acts without short notes/comments from the market. 

“Having considered the difficulty faced by the candidates, the Council has been resolved to relax the condition of using bare without short notes/comments during the examination and thus candidates are hereby allowed/ to use bares Acts having short note/comments (not detailed comments) as are readily available in the market during the 16th All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on 31.10.2021,” the Council has said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all india bar examination bar exam
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP