Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET): Important points
competitive exams

Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET): Important points

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam will conduct the Education Common Entrance Test or the AP Ed.CET-2021 this year. Application forms of the test is available online. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before August 17.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET): Important points(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam will conduct the Education Common Entrance Test or the AP Ed.CET-2021 this year. Application forms of test is available online. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before August 17.

The AP Ed.CET-2021 will be held on September 21. Admit cards for the exam will be released on September 10.

Apply Online

The exam will be held at Anantapuram, Chittoor, Puttur, Tirupathi, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

AP Ed.CET-2021 exam: Important Points

Candidates who have passed/appearing for final year examinations of B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./ B.C.A./B.B.M. are eligible to sit in this exam.

Candidates should have secured a minimum of 50% marks either in the Bachelors Degree i.e., B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./B.C.A./B.B.M and or in the Postgraduate Degree in relevant subject or 5 years integrated course in the relevant subject of methodology or any other qualification equivalent thereto. However the candidates belonging to all other reserved categories S.C, S.T, B.C.(A/B/C/D/E), and physically handicapped should have secured a minimum of 40% marks in the qualifying examination.

There is no upper age limit for candidates to sit in this exam, however, the minimum age limit is 19 years

The exam will carry 150 questions and candidates will be allowed 2 hours duration to complete it

For the candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, there will be no qualifying marks for ranking. For others, the pass mark is 37.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ed cet
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP