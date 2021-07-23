Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET): Important points

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam will conduct the Education Common Entrance Test or the AP Ed.CET-2021 this year. Application forms of test is available online. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before August 17.

The AP Ed.CET-2021 will be held on September 21. Admit cards for the exam will be released on September 10.

The exam will be held at Anantapuram, Chittoor, Puttur, Tirupathi, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

AP Ed.CET-2021 exam: Important Points

Candidates who have passed/appearing for final year examinations of B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./ B.C.A./B.B.M. are eligible to sit in this exam.

Candidates should have secured a minimum of 50% marks either in the Bachelors Degree i.e., B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./B.C.A./B.B.M and or in the Postgraduate Degree in relevant subject or 5 years integrated course in the relevant subject of methodology or any other qualification equivalent thereto. However the candidates belonging to all other reserved categories S.C, S.T, B.C.(A/B/C/D/E), and physically handicapped should have secured a minimum of 40% marks in the qualifying examination.

There is no upper age limit for candidates to sit in this exam, however, the minimum age limit is 19 years

The exam will carry 150 questions and candidates will be allowed 2 hours duration to complete it

For the candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, there will be no qualifying marks for ranking. For others, the pass mark is 37.

