Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant, Forest Range officer exam hall tickets released at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 10, 2025 12:31 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant, Forest Range officer exam hall tickets have been released at psc.ap.gov.in. The direct links to download are given below. 

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC, has released the admit cards for Junior Assistant and Forest Range Officers written examination on Monday, March 10, 2025. Candidates who are appearing in the examinations can download the hall tickets from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant and Forest Range officer exam hall tickets are out at psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.
Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant and Forest Range officer exam hall tickets are out at psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD APPSC JUNIOR ASSISTANT ADMIT CARDS

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD APPSC FOREST RANGE OFFICER ADMIT CARDS

Notably, the APPSC Junior Assistant and Forest Range Officers will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. While the Forest Range Officers written examination will be conducted on March 16 and Junior Assistant in Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences exam will be held on March 17, 2025.

Also read: Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration ends on March 13, link to apply

APPSC Junior Assistant, Forest Range officer admit cards 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit cards:

  1. Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit cards for Junior Assistant or Forest Range officer as required.
  3. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in.
  4. Your APPSC Junior Assistant or Forest Range officer will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download your admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: TG ICET 2025 registration from today, check important dates

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On