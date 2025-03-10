Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant, Forest Range officer exam hall tickets released at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC, has released the admit cards for Junior Assistant and Forest Range Officers written examination on Monday, March 10, 2025. Candidates who are appearing in the examinations can download the hall tickets from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant and Forest Range officer exam hall tickets are out at psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Notably, the APPSC Junior Assistant and Forest Range Officers will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. While the Forest Range Officers written examination will be conducted on March 16 and Junior Assistant in Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences exam will be held on March 17, 2025.

APPSC Junior Assistant, Forest Range officer admit cards 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit cards:

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit cards for Junior Assistant or Forest Range officer as required. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in. Your APPSC Junior Assistant or Forest Range officer will be displayed on the screen. Download your admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.