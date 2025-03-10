TG ICET 2025 registration from today at icet.tgche.ac.in, check important dates

TG ICET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will begin the online registration process for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET or TS ICET) 2025 today, March 10 at icet.tgche.ac.in. The application process will end on Saturday, May 3. However, by paying a late fee, candidates can submit their forms up to May 26. TG ICET 2025 registration from today at icet.tgche.ac.in

The application fee for those who submit their forms during the regular period are:

₹750 for general category candidates.

₹550 for SC, ST and differently-abled category candidates.

Those who submit their forms by May 17 need to pay a late fee of ₹250 and those who apply by May 26 have to pay ₹500 as late fee.

This entrance examination is for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

programmes offered by the university colleges, constituent colleges/ affiliated colleges under the jurisdiction of the following universities:

1. Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

2. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

3. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

4. Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar.

5. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

6. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.

7. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

8. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad.

9. Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

The exam will be held on June 8 and 9 and in two shifts on both days.

Medium of TG ICET:

For section A – Analytical Ability: Question paper is in English and Telugu and English and Urdu.

For section B – Mathematical Ability: Question paper is in English and Telugu and English and Urdu.

For Section C – Communication Ability: Question paper is in English only.

Qualifying marks for TG ICET 2025:

TG ICET qualifying percentage is 25 per cent (50 marks out of the total 200 marks). However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, there is no minimum qualifying percentage of marks.

Ranking Criteria for TG ICET 2025

TGCHE will assign candidates state-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TG ICET-2025. In case more than one candidate scores the same marks at TG the tie will be resolved as follows:

By considering the marks scored in Section-A, followed by Marks obtained in Section-B. If the tie still persists, the tie will be resolved by taking into account the age of the candidate. The older candidate will get priority.

TGCHE said that ranks obtained in TG ICET 2025 is valid only for the 2025-26 academic year.

For more details, check the notification here.