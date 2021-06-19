AP EAMCET 2021 exam dates released, registration to begin on June 26

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2021 exam dates. The AP EAMCET now known was EAPCET, AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will likely be conducted from August 19 to August 25, 2021. The registration process for candidates willing to appear for the exam will begin on June 26, 2021 onwards.

The notification will release on June 24 on the official site of APSCHE on apsche.ap.gov.in. The examination was earlier named EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test). Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the complete schedule in the box given below.

AP EAMCET 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of application June 26, 2021 Closing date of application July 25, 2021 Last date to apply with late fee of ₹ 500 July 26 to August 5, 2021 Last date to apply with late fees of ₹ 1000 August 6 to August 10, 2021 Date of exam August 19 to August 25, 2021

The AP EAMCET exam is conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The candidates in order to apply should have passed 10+2 from a recognized school/college and board with mathematics, physics and Chemistry as the main subjects or should have passed the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the state of technical education and training.