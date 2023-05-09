Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has released AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets on May 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

The entrance test will be conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download

Visit the official site of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can apply for the exam with late fees of ₹5000 till May 12, 2023 and with late fees of ₹10000/- till May 14, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSCHE.

