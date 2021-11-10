Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: First phase seat allotment result to release today
competitive exams

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: First phase seat allotment result to release today

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 first phase seat allotment result to release today, November 10, 2021. Candidates can check the seat allotment result on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: First phase seat allotment result to release today(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:55 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the first phase seat allotment result of AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 on November 10, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the first phase seat allotment result on the official site of AP EAMCET on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the official notice, the allotment will be placed on November 10 after 6 pm. The allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. The self-reporting and reporting at college will be done from November 10 to November 15, 2021 and classwork will commence from November 15, 2021. 

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: How to check first seat allotment result 

Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 seat allotment link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP EAPCET counselling website. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet allotment list ap eamcet education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP Police SI, platoon commander, fire officer exam date, city details out 

HSSC canal patwari, gram sachiv, female constable exam: Important update

SSC Constable (GD) exam mock test link available, check now

REET result 2021: Grievance forms available on RBSE portal
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP