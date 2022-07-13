AP EAMCET (EAPCET) answer key for Agri stream today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: Preliminary answer keys with candidates' recorded responses of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 for Agriculture stream students on July 13. For Engineering stream students, answer keys were published on July 12 on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

After downloading answer keys, candidates can raise objections, if any, up to 9 am on July 15.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022,” reads an official statement.

Candidates' feedback will be reviewed by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), who conducts the exam and after that, the final answer key and results will be published.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "AP EAPCET - 2022" tab.

Now, click on the answer key link.

Choose exam date and shift

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key for future reference.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Anantapur conducted the AP EAPCET 2022 on behalf of APSCHE.

