AP EAMCET (EAPCET) answer key released, check here

AP EAPCET answer key has been released on the official website. The exam is popularly referred to as the AP EAMCET exam, due to its previous exam pattern. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website using registration number and hall ticket number.

AP EAMCET answer key

Students have been informed that they can submit their Key objections from 11.00am. The portal will be open for 1 day and will be blocked afterwards for initiating Key Objections Verification Procedure.

Students can also download the response sheets from the website using their registration number and hall ticket number.

AP EAMCET response sheet

The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021) of Andhra Pradesh was conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of the following professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON