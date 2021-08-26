Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAMCET (EAPCET) answer key released, check here
competitive exams

AP EAMCET (EAPCET) answer key released, check here

AP EAPCET answer key has been released on the official website. The exam is also referred to as the AP EAMCET exam, due to its previous exam pattern.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 04:09 PM IST
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) answer key released, check here(HT file)

AP EAPCET answer key has been released on the official website. The exam is popularly referred to as the AP EAMCET exam, due to its previous exam pattern. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website using registration number and hall ticket number.

AP EAMCET answer key

Students have been informed that they can submit their Key objections from 11.00am. The portal will be open for 1 day and will be blocked afterwards for initiating Key Objections Verification Procedure.

Students can also download the response sheets from the website using their registration number and hall ticket number.

AP EAMCET response sheet

The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET-2021) of Andhra Pradesh was conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of the following professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HPSC dental surgeon recruitment test on September 26

BPSC auditor exam on Aug 29, details on minimum qualifying marks released

JEE Main Exam 2021: Session 4 Shift 1 over, check Complete Expert Analysis here

WB TET Answer Key 2017 released on wbbpe.org, download link here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP