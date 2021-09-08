AP EAMCET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check rank card here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP EAMCET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can download the rank card and check the result in the links given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has declared AP EAMCET Result 2021 on September 8, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET) result on the official site of AP EAMCET on sche.ap.gov.in.

The direct link to check result is given below. This year the overall pass percentage is 80.62 percent. The result of AP EAMCET was declared in 14 days. Around 1000 invigilators, 200 observers, special observers and 120 Chief Superintendents per session were drafted for AP EAPCET-2021. 

Nelluru Mourya topped the AP EAMCET examination this year. A total of  166460 candidates had appeared for the exam. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

Direct link to check rank card here 

AP EAMCET Result 2021: How to check rank card

  • Visit the official site of AP EAPCET on sche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET 2021 Results link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP EAPCET 2021 counselling will begin on September 14, 2021. The complete schedule will be available soon to the qualified candidates. 

Topics
ap eamcet result ap eamcet ap eamcet topper
