AP EAPCET - 2022 answer key tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Anantapur will release the AP EAPCET - 2022 answer key tomorrow, July 12. The AP EAPCET 2022 answer key will be released at 5 pm. Candidates who took the AP EAPCET 2022 examination can check the answer key on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections till July 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022”, reads the official notification.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "AP EAPCET - 2022" tab.

Now, click on the "AP EAPCET answer key" link.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON