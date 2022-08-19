Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule released at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Published on Aug 19, 2022 03:22 PM IST

APSCHE has released the counselling schedule for AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2022. Candidates who passed the AP EAPCET 2022 examination can register for the counselling at sche.ap.gov.in from August 22. The deadline for the Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration is August 30.

The Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers will begin on August 23 till August 31.

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum RegistrationAugust 22 to August 30
Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centersAugust 23 to August 31
Allotment of SeatsSeptember 6
Self-Reporting & Reporting at collegeSeptember 6 to September 12

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs. 1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600 (for SC/ST). Candidates are advised to pay online at https://sche.ap.gov.in using a credit card, debit card, net banking, etc.

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling: How to apply

Candidates can register for the counselling at sche.ap.gov.in by using their “EAPCET Hall Ticket No” and “Date of Birth”.

For more details check the notification here.

