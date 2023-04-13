APSCHE will close registration process for AP EAPCET 2023 on April 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAPCET 2023 registration ends on April 15, apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The last date for submission of online applications with late fees of ₹500/- is till April 30, 2023. The correction window will open on May 4 and will close on May 6, 2023. The admit card will be available from May 9, 2023 onwards on the official website.

AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Engineering) will be conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2023 and AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy) will be conducted from May 22 to May 23, 2023. The provisional answer key will be uploaded on May 24, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the examination through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on step 1 and follow the process.

Do it for all steps and your application process will be completed.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

