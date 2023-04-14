Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP EAPCET 2023 registrations ends tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2023 07:32 PM IST

AP EAPCET 2023 registrations to end tomorrow, April 15.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registration process for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2023 (AP EAPCET-2023) tomorrow, April 15. Interested candidates can apply online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. However, candidates can submit applications by May 15 with a late fee.

For engineering and agriculture, the online application cost is 600 for OC students, 550 for BC students, and 500 for SC/ST students. For both subjects, the application cost is 1200 (OC), 1100 (BC), and 1000 (SC/ST).

Direct link to apply

AP EAPCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on AP EAPCET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

