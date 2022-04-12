Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 in July, registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
competitive exams

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 in July, registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAPCET 2022 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from July 4 to 12, 2022.
AP EAPCET 2022 registration begins
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 (previously known as AP EAMCET) will be conducted from July 4 to 12, 2022. Registrations for the state-level entrance exam has started on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted in two shifts on all exam days – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

The last date to apply for AP EAMCET 2022 without any late fee is May 10 but candidates can apply up to July 3 if they pay the additional late fee. 

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 application form direct link: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_HomePage.aspx

How to apply for AP EAPCET 2022

  1. Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for fee payment. Check your payment status once done. 
  3. Now, click on step 3 for the online application
  4. Check your application status, submit and take a printout

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur conducts AP EAPCET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). 

RELATED STORIES

The test is for admission to  the first year of professional courses like Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B. Pharmacy, and Pharm D.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP