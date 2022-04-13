AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 mock tests released at cets.apsche.gov.in, direct link

AP EAPCET 2022 Mock Test: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has released mock tests for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAMCET 2022. Candidates can appear for the mock tests on cets.apsche.gov.in.

Registration for AP EAPCET 2022 is going on. Candidates can apply up to May 10 without paying any late fee. They can also apply up to July 3 if they pay the additional late fee.

AP EAMCET 2022 Mock Test Direct Link

How to take AP EAPCET mock test

Go to cets.apsche.gov.in. Click on the mock test tab. Select the stream – Engineering/Agriculture&Pharmacy. On the next page, login with the auto-generated credentials. A new window will open. Take the mock test there.

Taking mock tests may help candidates understand the pattern of the entrance exam and improve their speed and accuracy as it tests them at an exam like environment. They are advised to use computers to take the test for better experience.

AP EAPCET will be conducted from July 4 to 12, 2022 in two shifts on all exam days – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

