AP EAPCET special round registration begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:08 PM IST

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling special round registration process begins from today, November 7, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begin the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling special round registration process from today, November 7, 2022. Candidates can register and submit their choices for the AP EAMCET counselling special round of 2022 online at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

For OC/BC candidates, the processing fee for web counselling is Rs. 1200; for SC/ST applicants, it is 600.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Special Round: How to register

visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Commencement of Online payment of Processing fee 07.11.2022 to 08.11.2022”

Register and pay the processing fee

Once done take print out.

