AP ECET 2021 correction window opens at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2021, correction window has opened on August 18. All the registered candidates who want to make changes in their application form can do so through the official website of AP ECET 2021 at sche.ap.gov.in. The correction window will remain open till August 20.

The AP CET 2021 Examination will be conducted on Sunday, September 19 in two shifts from 9 am to 12n pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here is the direct link to make changes in the AP ECET 2021 form

AP ECET 2021: How to make changes

Visit the official website of AP ECET at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Category-2 Corrections (only after Submitting Application Form)’.

Key in your credentials

Make changes and save the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.