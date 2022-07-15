AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket delayed, to be released tomorrow

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has delayed the release of AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 on July 15, 2022. AP ECET Hall ticket will be released tomorrow, July 16, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the AP ECET 2022 examination can download the AP ECET 2022 admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The admit card will be out at 11 am tomorrow.

The test will be conducted on July 22, 2022, in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The AP ECET 2022 hall ticket will be out on July 25.

AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of AP ECET on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.