Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ECET Answer Key 2021: Raise objections till September 23, result on October 1
competitive exams

AP ECET Answer Key 2021: Raise objections till September 23, result on October 1

AP ECET Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can raise objections till September 23, 2021. The result will be declared on October 1, 2021. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 03:49 PM IST
AP ECET Answer Key 2021: Raise objections till September 23, result on October 1(HT FILE)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has released AP ECET Answer Key 2021 on September 20, 2021. The objection window will remain open for candidates to raise objections till September 23, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site of sche.ap.gov.in.

The final answer key will release on October 1, 2021, and the result will be declared on the same date. The rank card can be downloaded by all the appeared candidates on October 5, 2021. Candidates who want to download the answer key and raise objections can do it through the official site by following the simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download answer key and raise objections 

AP ECET Answer Key 2021: How to download and raise objections

  • Visit the official site of AP ECET on sche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP ECET Answer Key 2021 link or Raise objections link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and download the answer key or raise objections against any question.
  • Download the answer key or make the payment to raise objections.
  • Once done, click on submit to raise objections.
  • Keep a hard copy of both the answer key and objection window for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ecet ap ecet rank card ap ecet exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CTET 2021: CBSE releases mock tests, list of practice centres

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP activates Unique Registration Code link, check here 

JEE Advanced 2021 registration deadline extended

CBSE CTET 2021: Know about the nature, standard of questions to be asked in exam
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP