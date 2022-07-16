Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP ECET Hall ticket released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link

Published on Jul 16, 2022 11:54 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released the AP ECET - 2022 hall ticket. Candidates who will appear for the AP ECET 2022 examination can download the AP ECET 2022 admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download the AP ECET Hall ticket through their registration number and Date of Birth.

The test will be conducted on July 22, 2022, in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct link to download the AP ECET 2022 admit card

AP ECET 2022 answer key will be released on July 25.

AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the home page click on AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 link available

Key in your login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

