AP ICET 2022 admit card released, direct link to download hall ticket

AP ICET 2022 hall tickets released. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released AP ICET 2022 admit cards on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Integrated Common Entrance Test can download their admit cards using registration number and date of birth.

AP ICET 2022 admit card direct link

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx

How to download AP ICET admit card 2022

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the AP ICET tab. Now, close the pop up notification and go to the download hall ticker tab. Login with your registration number and date of birth. Download AP ICET hall ticker and take a printout.

AP ICET will be conducted on July 25 in two shifts. The exam is held at state-level for admission to MBA and MCA courses.

