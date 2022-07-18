Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET 2022 admit card released, direct link to download hall ticket
competitive exams

AP ICET 2022 admit card released, direct link to download hall ticket

AP ICET 2022 admit cards released on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Direct link given here.
AP ICET 2022 admit card released, direct link to download hall ticket(cets.apsche.ap.gov.in)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 10:53 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP ICET 2022 hall tickets released. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released AP ICET 2022 admit cards on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Integrated Common Entrance Test can download their admit cards using registration number and date of birth.

AP ICET 2022 admit card direct link

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx

How to download AP ICET admit card 2022

  1. Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the AP ICET tab.
  3. Now, close the pop up notification and go to the download hall ticker tab.
  4. Login with your registration number and date of birth.
  5. Download AP ICET hall ticker and take a printout.

AP ICET will be conducted on July 25 in two shifts. The exam is held at state-level for admission to MBA and MCA courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP