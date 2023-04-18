The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2023 (AP ICET-2023) tomorrow, April 19. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. However, candidates can submit their applications by May 17 with a late fee.

AP ICET 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP ICET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 24 and May 25. The examination will be held in two shifts from 09.00 AM to 11.30 AM & 03.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The answer key will be released on May 26.

AP ICET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ICET

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process

Fill in the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Download and take a printout for future reference

