Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET answer key 2023 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, raise objection till May 28

AP ICET answer key 2023 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, raise objection till May 28

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2023 12:12 PM IST

APICET 2023 answer key released on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ICET 2023). Candidates who took the APICET 2023 examination can check the answer keys at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET answer key 2023 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates can raise objections to the preliminary answer keys till May 28 by 6 pm.

Direct link to check APICET answer key

AP ICET 2023 answer key: Steps to check answer keys and raise objections

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys

AP ICET answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer key

To raise objections click on the Key Objection tab

Key in your login details

Raise objections and take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP